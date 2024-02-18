Prudential PLC Sells 591 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $354,547,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,563,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,620,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ferrari by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after acquiring an additional 484,782 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.0 %

Ferrari stock opened at $389.23 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $252.17 and a 52-week high of $393.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.15.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

