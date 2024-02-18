Prudential PLC Sells 7,600 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.