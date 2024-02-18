Prudential PLC Sells 94,596 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,713 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,104,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,513,000 after acquiring an additional 60,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,877,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,100,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $18.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

