Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $338.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, insider Alvin F. Wong sold 7,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $34,721.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,980.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alvin F. Wong sold 7,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $34,721.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,980.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $185,868.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,892.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,811 shares of company stock worth $291,001 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

