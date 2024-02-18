Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.38.

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $45.34.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

