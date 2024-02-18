QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 21.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,430,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 144.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,792,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,474 shares of company stock worth $17,275,900 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $794.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $792.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $717.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

