QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 22,154 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $277.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.22. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

