QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 41,036 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 229.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 88,233 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $211.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBHT. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

