QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.89 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 191,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

