QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $7.51 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TT opened at $272.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.39 and a 200-day moving average of $223.34. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $278.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

