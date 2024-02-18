QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $6.77 Million Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,773,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $147.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.13.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 18.57%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,166 shares of company stock worth $2,201,482. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

