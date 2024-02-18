QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 635,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $47,544,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after acquiring an additional 122,916 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.75 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT opened at $11.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.