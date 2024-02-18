QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 344,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,611,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 761,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of News by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 917,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 173,293 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWSA. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

