QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock opened at $212.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.56 and a 200 day moving average of $208.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.22.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

