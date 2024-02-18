QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after buying an additional 33,694 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 68.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 49.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 36,881 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,285,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $264,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

Moderna Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $166.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.95.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

