QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 73,873 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 232.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.96. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $85.01. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.