QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $5.36 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Qorvo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $112.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average of $100.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

