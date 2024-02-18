QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sanofi by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.5 %

SNY opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.