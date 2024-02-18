QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $236.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.62 and its 200-day moving average is $213.47. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,355 shares of company stock worth $17,746,417. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.74.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

