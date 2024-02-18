Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 888 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.54. 3,002,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.80.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

