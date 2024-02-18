Qtron Investments LLC Grows Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,998 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,740,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,639,000 after acquiring an additional 320,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Gold Fields stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.57. 2,415,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,605. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

