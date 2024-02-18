Qtron Investments LLC Has $733,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $142.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,311,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.07 and a 200-day moving average of $130.26.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,031 shares of company stock worth $3,718,903 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

