Qtron Investments LLC Has $733,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,768,940,000 after buying an additional 726,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $768,078,000 after buying an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,449,000 after buying an additional 301,194 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,903. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.2 %

EA traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.28. 3,311,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,644. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.