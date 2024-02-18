Qtron Investments LLC Has $782,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 671,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,120,000 after acquiring an additional 496,620 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,858,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,705 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.03. 9,943,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,296,252. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51. The company has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

