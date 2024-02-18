Qtron Investments LLC Has $793,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,830,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,918. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.