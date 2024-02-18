Qtron Investments LLC Has $880,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock traded down $9.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $449.60. 1,340,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,920. The company has a 50-day moving average of $484.29 and a 200-day moving average of $428.82. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

