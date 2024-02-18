Qtron Investments LLC Has $914,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cintas by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 151,783 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after acquiring an additional 123,468 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cintas by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 514,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after acquiring an additional 76,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,449,000 after buying an additional 20,256 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS traded down $6.36 on Friday, reaching $614.66. 339,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.90. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $626.18.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Read Our Latest Report on CTAS

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.