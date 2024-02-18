Qtron Investments LLC Has $973,000 Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. 667,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,332. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

