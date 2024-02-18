Qtron Investments LLC Invests $727,000 in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 106.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Markel Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MKL traded down $8.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,461.50. 41,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,470. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,427.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,446.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

