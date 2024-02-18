Qtron Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,423. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.82. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,054.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

