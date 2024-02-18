Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 8,621 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,862,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,514,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,777,000 after acquiring an additional 908,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,099,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,300,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,499. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,177. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

