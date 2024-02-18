Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 46,706 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 46,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in PG&E by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,993,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,710,002. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.