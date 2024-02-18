Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $512.63. 620,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,045. The company has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $514.34.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

