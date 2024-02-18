Qtron Investments LLC Sells 636 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $197.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.58 and its 200-day moving average is $192.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

