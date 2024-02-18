Qtron Investments LLC Sells 95 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $842.22.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $935.80. 176,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $978.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $866.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $778.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $5,121,311. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.