Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Suncor Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,658,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $709,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,470 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Suncor Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,348,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $699,750,000 after purchasing an additional 377,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,629 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,430,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $33.07. 3,780,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,531. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SU

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.