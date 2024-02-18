Quadrise (LON:QED) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise (LON:QED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Quadrise Stock Performance

Quadrise has a one year low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 3.50 ($0.04). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.56.

About Quadrise

Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, industrial, marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

