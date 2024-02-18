Quantum (QUA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.51

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $5.60 and approximately $5.51 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

