QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) PT Lowered to $81.00

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QDEL. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 5.0 %

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.75. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 109.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

