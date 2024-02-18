Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,275 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CI opened at $341.09 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $342.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.35.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

