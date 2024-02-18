Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $29,367,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTW opened at $277.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.22. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

