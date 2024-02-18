Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,732 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 8.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

