Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Exact Sciences worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $91,558,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,664,000 after buying an additional 855,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $60.97 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $58.37 and a one year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.