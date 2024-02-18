Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Cytokinetics worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,063,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,588,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,224 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

