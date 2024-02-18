Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,727 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after acquiring an additional 96,980 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,085,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,844,000 after acquiring an additional 106,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,949,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,262 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $225,303.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,487,265.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $225,303.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,487,265.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $66,956.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 883,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,404.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,886 shares of company stock worth $3,308,887. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

