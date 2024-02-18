Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,216,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,784,000 after buying an additional 602,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,826,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,842,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. Leerink Partnrs cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.92.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $318.25 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $321.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.99 and its 200 day moving average is $220.27.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $8,356,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

