Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8.42 Million Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,881 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $588,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $14.58 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

