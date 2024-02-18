Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8 Million Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,542 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,811,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,913,000 after purchasing an additional 89,143 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,633 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 9,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $308,611.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,203,638.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,139 shares of company stock worth $6,471,839. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

