Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 512,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 83,308 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

