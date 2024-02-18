Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in PDD by 14.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,977,000 after buying an additional 4,501,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after buying an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $501,089,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDD by 17.4% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,127,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,490,000 after buying an additional 760,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PDD by 28.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,962,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,700 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $178.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

